Tipperary's Louis Ghanem is one of 14 finalists in Glenisk’s search for a baby

9 month old Louis Ghanem from Clonmel has emerged as one of 14 finalists in Glenisk’s search for a baby to appear on their yogurt packs. More than 4,500 babies were entered.

Airfield Estate was full of fun and laughter with the Glenisk #SweetBaby finalist photoshoot on Saturday.

Glenisk, best known for their award-winning natural yogurt range, is searching for a baby to be featured on the family dairy’s new range of Organic No-Added-Sugar Baby Yogurts. The company put the call out to parents across Ireland and was overwhelmed with the response: According to Glenisk’s Emma Walls, ‘All babies are beautiful and we want to celebrate these babies on our packs. With over 4,500 entries to the #SweetBaby Search, we’ve had a very difficult job trying to narrow our search down to just 14!’

While all the adults involved busied themselves at the shoot, little Louis took it in his stride, enjoying the experience and creating stunning shot after shot for the enchanted photographer.