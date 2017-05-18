Home repairs can be costly - survey reveals!!

Have you ever tried to save yourself a few euro by doing the job yourself? Well you are not alone but new statistics reveal that 1 in 8 people have managed to do some sort of damage to their home when attempting a DIY job.

The AA Ireland Home Insurance survey, which was carried out in April 2017, shows that men are slightly more willing to attempt DIY than women. Of the responses given, nearly 16% of men had damaged their home while attempting DIY, in comparison to just over 9% of women admitting the same.

Conor Faughnan, Director of Consumer Affairs at the AA said: “Before attempting DIY, it is important to check your Home Insurance policy to ensure that you are covered for accidental damage. Homeowners assume that they are automatically covered for this but it isn’t always the case."

"Chances are you won’t do any damage, there is always a risk something may occur and the last thing anyone wants is the stress and hassle involved when you’ve realised that the damage caused by DIY isn’t covered and that you’ll have to fork out yourself to get it fixed.”

Of the 13% who admitted to causing damage due to DIY, 4% had to pay for the damage to be fixed themselves, while 8% reported no cost in repairing the damage.