Keep your brollies handy as heavy showers expected in Tipperary

Keep your brollies handy today as it will be cool with a mix of sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy, with thundery downpours in places. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds, veering west to northwest in the afternoon.





Most parts will become dry tonight, with clear intervals. Any showers will be well scattered and largely confined to Atlantic coasts. Lows of 3 to 6 degrees in mainly light west to southwest breezes.

Grass Pollen Count today will be low.