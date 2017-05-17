Ursuline students take top award at One Good Idea Final

Six second year students from the Ursuline Secondary School Thurles have beaten hundreds of entries in this year’s SEAI ‘One Good Idea’ competition to take top honours with their campaign ‘Wattaware’.

Ursuline students Grainne Quinlan, Victoria Cottrell, Ellen Duggan, Zoe Bracken, Kellyann Ryan and Ellie Culliton created a campaign to help raise awareness around energy labels, encouraging consumers to purchase A rated electrical appliances. The girls also created a ‘how to’ guide to educate consumers on using their appliances correctly to save energy.

The team from Ursuline Secondary School were one of 20 finalists to reach the SEAI One Good Idea National Finals at an award ceremony in Croke Park on Tuesday.

The SEAI’s One Good Idea Competition encourages students to create innovative and inspiring campaigns to highlight the small changes that can make a big difference to our lives, our pockets and our planet.

Commenting on the success of these campaigns, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Mr Denis Naughten TD, said:

“At the heart of the SEAI One Good Idea programme is the development of the engaged, active and creative citizen. It’s extremely encouraging to see the work, dedication and passion these students have shown in raising awareness of the issue of climate change and getting their classmates, teachers, families and communities to make small changes to their behaviour. Small changes can make a huge difference so it is exciting to see so many inspiring ideas here today.”

Speaking at the final, Mr Jim Gannon, Chief Executive of the SEAI, said:

“What this programme shows is that we have some of the brightest and most creative minds in the country. The campaigns were of an exceptional standard this year and demonstrated the creativity and determination of our country’s young people in contributing to a better, more sustainable future. That is what One Good Idea is all about – empowering young people and encouraging small changes that collectively make a big difference.”