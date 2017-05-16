Breaking News: Micheal Martin meets workers of Bord na Mona

Fianna Fail Leader Micheal Martin has raised the plight of workers in the Bord na Mona Littleton plant today during Leaders Questions in Dail Eireann. He had met with the workers last night.

Following a meeting with the workers last night, Deputy Martin was deeply understanding of the situation the workers find themselves in and pledged to raise the matter in the Dail today. The meeting had been organised by Deputy Jackie Cahill who was seated beside the party leader today when the Leaders Questions was underway.

The meeting last night identified three goals which need to be tackled including the seeking of an extension of time before closure; the creation of an alternative industry; and the securing of a better package for workers who have been working in the plant for many years - the redundancy package on offer has been described as 'paltry'.

Deputy Cahill told The Tipperary Star this afternoon that the then Environment Minister Alan Kelly made a major announcement about investment in the Littleton plant in 2015 having met the workers, and the time is right to put pressure on to ensure that this promise is carried through. This point was put to the Taoiseach by Deputy Martin who criticised former Minister Kelly in the process.

Micheal Martin pictured with Jackie Cahill

An Taoiseach Enda Kenny replied that he was not responsible for what a former Minister said, eventhough the former Minister was part of his Government at the time.

"The Taoiseach hung Deputy Kelly out to dry and we want to make sure that we keep the pressure on to try and get this alternative industry in Littleton place since it has been promised," Deputy Cahill said.