Foul play not suspected after man's body found at Rock of Cashel
Gardai have ruled out foul play following the discovery of a man's body at the foot of the Rock of Cashel last Saturday.
The body of the 52 year-old Cashel man was brought to Waterford University Hospital for a postmortem examination.
A Garda spokesman said the man's body was discovered by a passer-by around 1pm on Saturday.
The man's funeral is due to take place this week.
He has been named locally but his identity is not being released at this stage.
