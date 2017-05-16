Foul play not suspected after man's body found at Rock of Cashel

Gardai have ruled out foul play following the discovery of a man's body at the foot of the Rock of Cashel last Saturday.

The body of the 52 year-old Cashel man was brought to Waterford University Hospital for a postmortem examination.

A Garda spokesman said the man's body was discovered by a passer-by around 1pm on Saturday.

The man's funeral is due to take place this week.

He has been named locally but his identity is not being released at this stage.