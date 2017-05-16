Lions Club supporting families

Lions Club of Roscrea have an ongoing initiative which supports families in our community that care for children with various challenging issues. The initiative is called The Rosemary Project. The project offers these families a day out, a fun-filled break, with every possible support to ensure everyone can cope and make happy memories. Already 12 families have benefited. The family can choose the type of trip that best suits them- this may be a trip to the Zoo or Tayto Park. The Rosemary Project Team then confidentially organises and funds the entire cost of the trip. In this regard the Lions Club of Roscrea are appealing for the support of the community. On Friday 26th May the Lions are encouraging all workplaces in the community to participate in a coffee/tea morning to assist them in fundraising for this worthy cause. All donations will go towards the project. If you are interested please contact any member of the Lions Club or send an email to rosemaryprojectroscrea@gmail.com. A member of the club will liaise with you and you will receive your promotional pack. In the picture (righ) are Lilian Delaney, Project Leader, and Catherine Lorrigan, Club President with the Club mascot the Lion sampling a cup of tea in advance of the Coffee/Tea Morning fundraiser.