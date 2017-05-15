Tipperary incident: Thurles Gardai probe alleged assault on juvenile

Gardai in Thurles are investigating an alleged assault on a juvenile in the town on Friday, May 12.

The alleged incident, in which two men are said to have assaulted a juvenile, happened at around 4.30pm in the vicinity of the River Walk area.

The Gardai have launched an appeal for witnesses or anybody with any information on the incident or who may have been in the area around that time, to contact them at Thurles Garda station on 0504-25100 or the Garda Confidential phone line at 1800 666 111.