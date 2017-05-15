New bus routes for rural Tipperary

Three new bus routes have been announced for rural Co. Tipperary this week, throwing a much needed life-line to rural east and mid Co. Tipperary.

The new bus routes will connect Roscrea and environs, Tipperary town to Cashel, and Ballingarry to Thurles. The routes are expected to be up and running by July 1st. The service is being organised by the Tipperary Transport Coordination Unit under the Tipperary local transport initiative. The scheme is financed by the Dept. of Transport in conjunction with Tipperary Co. Council.

Cllr Eddie O’Meara welcomed the announcement as a major boost for rural Tipperary. “They got approval last week from Ballingarry to Thurles, twice daily. Serving Ballingarry, Killenaule, Glengoole, Ballynonty, Littleton, Thurles centre and Thurles LIT. It’s a very welcome service because it’s serving the College, and it’s serving people working in Thurles. It’s also joining the bus service in Killenaule to the bus service in Clonmel, so it opens up a lot of possibilities there for the rural communities who are a bit isolated, because there hasn’t been a service there for a number of years.”

The Ballingarry to Thurles service will twice day, doing two return loops, from Ballingarry at 7.50am and 12.20pm, arriving in Thurles LIT 8.57am and 1.27pm. Returning from Thurles at 2pm or 5.45pm, arriving in Ballingarry at 3.05pm or 6.50pm. The Tipperary Transport Coordination Unit is similar to the ‘Ring-A-Link’ bus service in South Tipperary. The TTC Unit is based at the Civic Offices in Thurles. The service will be free to over 65s and the fares will be competitively priced, added Cllr O’Meara.