Fethard's Tim Robinson granted audience with Prince Charles

A Fethard man was one of only a handful of people specially chosen to meet with the Prince of Wales during his trip to Kilkenny last week to discuss the role of heritage groups in local communities.

Tim Robinson, who is a member of Fethard Historical Society, was part of a select group chosen to discuss the work of local heritage groups during a private meeting at Kilkenny Castle.

During the meeting Michael Starrett, Heritage Council CEO, presented Prince Charles with a traditional handmade basket made from organic willows by Eamon Tobin Baskets from Tullagher, Co. Kilkenny.

Speaking about the meeting, Mr. Starrett said, “It was an honour to meet with HRH Prince Charles today. He was especially interested in the Heritage Council’s Traditional Farm Buildings Scheme, programmes focused on preserving the wildlife of the uplands and ways of engaging young people in our natural heritage. It was a wonderful experience to hear the support he had for the voluntary work of people in the heritage sector, giving a boost to the efforts of those who volunteer in communities across the country”.

Prince Charles was keen to meet with a wide range of people working in the heritage sector and to hear about the projects they are working on and the methods and approaches used to provide support to community engagement across Ireland.