Co. Tipperary Clonmel native runs National Youth Council of Ireland summer school

Anne O'Gorman, originally from Clonmel, now heads up the National Youth Council of Ireland's (NYCI) Youth Arts programme and is calling on artists and those working with young people from around Tipperary to join in the prestigious annual summer school run by the NYCI – which represents organisations working with over 380,000 young people nationwide.

The theme for this year’s event is “Conquer Your Fear: Creative Digital Technology and Youth Work!” and it takes place from May 30th to June 1st in Kippure, near Blessington, County Wicklow.

Anne O’Gorman of the NYCI, said: “At this year's youth arts summer school we're bringing together youth workers, volunteers and youth arts practitioners from around the county to look at new skills for delivering creative activities using new technologies – and the confidence to use them. Originally from Clonmel myself, I'd love to see a good representation from Tipperary at the event, which is set to be one of our most exciting summer schools to date."

No previous experience necessary!

“If you think you need to know more about all things digital, and would like to bring technology-enhanced activities spanning electronics, robotics and digital filmmaking into your work with young people then we would encourage you to book your place and join us in Kippure,’ concluded Ms O’Gorman.

There are currently only 5 places remaining. For more information see youtharts.ie, contact anneog@nyci.ie or call 01-4784122.

Participants can choose from two areas to focus on over the 3 days and the subsided cost (including accommodation) for each is:

Overcoming Obstacles in Digital Film: €300 non-members/€250 members

Makers Gonna Make: €350.00 non-members/€300.00 members (includes 'maker-kit' worth €250).