€200K for Holycross NS

Michael Lowry T.D. is delighted to have supported and assisted Scoil Micheál Naofa, Holycross with additional classroom space.

Deputy Lowry has informed the Board of Management that contracts are in place for the €200,000 development. Works are due to commence immediately and the new building will be completed for September.

Mr. Ger Corbett, Principal of Scoil Micheál Naofa, Holycross said; “ The school community is delighted with the news that we have received departmental sanction for the construction of two additional resource rooms in conjunction with the new classroom previously announced. This is a very welcome addition to the facilities ranging from our excellent Gort na nÓg Crèche, preschool and afterschool facility and our nine classrooms catering for our enrolments of 238. The school community has worked very hard to provide these and Michael Lowry T.D has played a key role in ensuring that the best of educational facilities continue to be provided at Scoil Micheál Naofa to cater for this growing community for many years to come.

“Our pupils are being catered for by a dedicated and motivated staff of nine class teachers and five special educational needs teachers and our valued ancillary staff.

“I sincerely congratulate and thank the partners involved in the education of the young children of this community and we confidently look forward to the years ahead,” Mr Corbett said.

Deputy Lowry pictured at St Michael NS with Cllr Micheal Lowry and members of the Board of management and some pupils.