Knockanrawley Resource Centre

Knockanrawley Resource Centre

Congratulations to Marie Phelan lucky winner of the Hamper, 1st Prize in the raffle at our recent Fundraising Evening at The Clonmel Races on Thursday May 4th .

Second prize was a signed Tipperary Jersey, won by Erica Ward, C/O Cuan Saor, Clonmel

Third prize: one night stay for two B&B and one week's parking at the Carlton Hotel, Dublin Airport - Tony O' Brien, Brownbog, Bansha

Fourth prize - Bottle of Tipperary Whiskey- Sean Carew, Saddlierswells, Tipperary Town.

Admission Ticket Draw Prize- Two Nights B&B with One Evening Meal for two people at The Clonmel Park Hotel - Hannah Carew, Carrowclough, Tipperary Town

Thank you again to everyone who supported us.