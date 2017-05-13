Hike & bike in the Glen of Aherlow

All roads lead to the Glen of Aherlow, Tipperary for their Hike & Bike Festival over the June Bank Holiday weekend. This Festival is organised by the Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society in conjunction with the Galtee Walking Club and Tipperary Wheelers.

The weekend promises superb walking, a new leisure cycling event, good food & accommodation and nightly entertainment all rolled into one great experience

Saturday June 3rd: Walks are graded and led by experienced guides from the Galtee Walking Club. A and B Walks will take you on the high Galtees while the C walk for the casual walker will follow the National Loop on Slievenamuck to the Dolmen, giving the opportunity to enjoy the heritage and culture of the Glen. Free family walk at 2pm from Christ the King.

Sunday June 4th: This year we have added a Cycle Sportive organised by Tipperary Wheelers. The route is 83km starting in Lisvarrinane, taking in parts of East Limerick and finishing over the scenic Christ the King and back to Lisvarrinane.

Enjoy good company, pleasant accommodation, local guides and quality food while indulging your love of walking and cycling in an amazing environment.

Registration for all walks is at the Community Centre, Lisvarrinane, Tipperary on the R663. For more information or Hike & Bike in the Glen brochure contact: Helen Morrissey at the Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society, Tel: 062 56331 or mobile 086 8314443. Email: info@aherlow.com or on our web site at www.aherlow.com