Crann tree planting campaign with Tidy Towns

The SW Midlands branch of Crann (Trees for Ireland) in association with Roscrea Tidy Towns have been planting trees in and around the town over the last few weeks.

Paddy Reidy and his men in the Roscrea Community Employment (CE) scheme have undertaken the physical side of planting with trees supplied at a special discount by Paul Davey of Milltown Garden Centre; tree stakes gratis from Tom Standish, Tree ties gratis and sponsored containers from Dohertys Hardware and top soil for the containers gratis from Michael Leamy.

Some 80 hornbeams have been planted on either side of the Limerick road. John Carroll at Carrig Road Service Station has planted 200 copper beech and another 100 copper beech have been planted at Gantly road in front of the new fencing.

This week will see trees planted in containers. Among those areas will be 10 containers sponsored by Bernies SuperValu and others sponsored by the White House; by Jack Delaney at Jades and the rear of Freshfields; and other areas of the town.

More suitable containers may be sourced in time. In the meantime it is planned, if necessary to sow trailing plants too in the containers.

A major job will be to ensure the watering of these as they settle down. Crann and Tidy towns are asking people to take ownership of them and ensure their survival.

It is hoped to continue the planting (from containers up to the Autumn when bare root planting can take place) in other areas.

Retailers and apt or house owners who are willing to take care of a potted tree in front or beside their premises are asked to contact any member of Tidy Towns or Crann. As funds allow from Crann some sponsorship will be available.