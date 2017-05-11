Tipperary pub celebrated in the latest Guinness Hop House 13 ad

Tipperary’s Jasper Murphy, of McCarthy’s Pub in Fethard, features in the latest advert from Guinness, celebrating its most successful innovation beer yet, Hop House 13.

See the advert here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBaYOGf10v4

The national advertising campaign celebrates Ireland’s characterful places and the people behind them.

Speaking about Hop House 13, Marketing Manager, Diageo Europe, Dafydd Pugh Williams said “We were delighted to work with McCarthy’s on the latest Hop House 13 media campaign which showcases some of the uniquely characterful bars, pubs and even barbers where you can enjoy a Hop House 13 lager. Hop House 13 is double hopped for more taste and more character, as such we want to reflect the values of the brand by celebrating the outlets and people, like McCarthy’s, who behind them who have their own unique character; those places which are interesting and surprising, with owners who are bold enough not to follow trends but rather forge their own path creating a venue that people can’t wait to go back to, or take their mates to.”

The campaign is now live across national TV channels, in cinema and outdoor advertising across the country.

The adverts feature a range of recognisable characterful places throughout Ireland including Brennan’s Criterion Bar in Bundoran, John Kavanagh’s in Glasnevin, McCarthy’s in Fethard and Sam’s Barbers in Dublin.