Tipperary people flock to Kilkenny to catch glimpse of royal couple

Well wishers from Tipperary have flocked to Kilkenny today hoping to spot the Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are currently on day two of an official visit to Ireland taking in Dublin, Kilkenny and Kildare marking the couple's third formal trip to Ireland in less than two years.

The couple arrived shortly after 10.30am to Kilkenny Castle to meet with representatives from the world of sport, politics, business and the clergy. From there they visited the local Farmers Market, greeting well wishers who lined the parade.

The royal couple will also visit staff at Grennan Craft School in Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny on Thursday afternoon.

Great crowds on The Parade this morning to welcome Charles & Camilla to our great city #Kilkenny @LoveKilkenny pic.twitter.com/heUv13OTPW — Hibernian Hotel (@HibernianHotel) May 11, 2017

Ballingarry native Emma Guilfoyle, who teaches Irish at Grennan College Thomastown, said the town is filled with excitement ahead of Prince Charles and Camilla's visit.

This is the first Royal visit to Kilkenny in more than 100 years.