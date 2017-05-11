South Tipperary General Hospital to receive donation of smallest ever nappy for premature babies from pampers

Pampers has developed its smallest nappy yet, the Pampers Preemie Protection Size P3. Designed specifically to meet the needs of the tiniest little fighters, the Size P3 nappy is three sizes smaller than a regular newborn nappy and is suitable for babies weighing as little as 1.8lb (800g).

Pampers is demonstrating its continued commitment to the happy, healthy development of every baby in Ireland, including those born prematurely, by making 300,0001 of its smallest nappies available to Irish Maternity hospitals’ including South Tipperary General hospital, giving every premature baby born in Tipperary access to free nappies.

Approximately 4,500 babies are born prematurely in Ireland each year and due to advances in medical science, survival rates of these little fighters are increasing3. Neo-natal nurse and developmental specialist Cherry Bond said “Premature babies have very unique requirements, which need to be valued and considered in every element of their care; the right nappy is no exception. The nappies that are currently available do not fit the smallest babies properly so are often cut and folded to size, which can cause discomfort and impede optimal development”. That’s why Pampers has designed a range of nappies specifically to meet the needs of premature babies, and is donating them to hospitals.

Campaign ambassador, singer and mother, Sophie Ellis-Bextor said, “As a mum of two premature babies, I have seen first-hand the extraordinary power of babies to fight against the odds. When your little one is in the neonatal intensive care unit, all you want is to give them the best chance to grow healthy and strong, and this also means having the right nappy for their needs. During our stretch in hospital, nappy changing was one of the few chances we had to touch and bond with our boys. They were so fragile and it was difficult– we tried to fold the bigger nappies over but the boys looked really uncomfortable in them. I am so pleased that Pampers has developed special nappies for preemies and is donating them to Irish hospitals. This will make such a huge difference to these tiny babies and their families.”

Pampers is partnering with Irish Premature Babies, Ireland’s leading charity for babies born premature or sick, to help support the littlest fighters in Neonatal Units. Gail de Loughry from the Premature Babies Charity said, “Caring for a premature baby can be so daunting given their size and fragility. The new range of Pampers nappies for premature babies will make a real difference to babies and those who care for them. The more a family is actively involved in caring for their premature baby the better it is for their development. The nappy change is one opportunity for parents to take the lead and these new nappies designed for premature babies that are fit for purpose will make this so much easier“

New Pampers Preemie Protection nappies are designed to minimise disruption to help with sleep, positioning, and medical care for premature babies. Regular newborn nappies currently used by Neonatal nurses have a wide core that can push baby’s legs apart, not allowing baby’s hips and legs to rest comfortably, which 99% of nurses agree disrupts healthy growth and development4.

The happy and healthy development of every baby, including the tiniest little fighters, is our priority, that is why when nurses asked us to design a nappy for the most vulnerable babies, we rose to the challenge” said Ian Morley, Commercial Director at P&G. “It took us three years and over 10,000 hours of research to develop the new P3 nappy, which is designed to provide comfort and protection for the smallest babies. As a parent of two preemies myself, I am extremely proud that we have created a nappy which meets the very unique needs of premature babies and those that care for them”.

Pampers Preemie Protection nappies are available in sizes P1 (less than 5lb/ 2.7kg) and P2 (less than 4lb/ 1.8kg) and P3 (less than 1.8lb/ 0.8kg). The nappies are not available to buy as Pampers is donating them to hospitals. To arrange product sample delivery, we advise all hospitals to contact pampers.preemie@fleishmaneurope.com . We are currently working to ensure all Irish hospitals have access to free preemie nappies.