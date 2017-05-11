Cashel Community School's 'Equal Voice' choir sing in Cork city

On Thursday April 27th the students in our ‘Equal Voice’ choir headed to Cork to compete in the international choral festival.

This competition always presents a very high standard with top quality performances from all involved.

The students were competing against choirs from Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Tipperary. Our group were also the smallest in number there (35 singers) with one of the other choirs numbering 140 students!

Our choir sang two beautiful pieces – For Him All Stars Have Shone by Bob Chilcott and Geantraí by Michael Mc Glynn. For our efforts we were awarded 3rd Prize - a really brilliant result considering second prize were former all Island Choir winners Presentation Ballypehene from Cork. The adjudicators also awarded Cashel Community School the Cumann Naisiunta Na gCór trophy for the performance of the Bob Chilcott piece as it was “a truly beautiful moment in the competition that had everyone spellbound and rapt”. The students had to zip out from the hall following their success and speed up to Thurles to take part in the inaugural Seinn Concert held in the Cathedral Thurles. This was the first time this concert of Liturgical music was held in the Cashel and Emly diocese and it was a truly wonderful night’s entertainment. Ten schools from the diocese took part including Cashel Community School. It was a very spiritual and uplifting experience for all concerned. Huge congratulations to both Helen Colbert and John Murray for all their efforts and success with these talented students. What a musical day for the students of CCS - well done all.