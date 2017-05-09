The Tipperary International Song of Peace Contest 2017 is now looking for entries - Songs of peace, love, harmony, in fact anything that one constitutes a 'Sense of Peace'. Entries must be submitted on a compact disc or in digital format (mp3) with one copy of the type-written lyrics. The entry fee for the first song is €25 and €20 for each additional song. (Equivalent amount in other currencies accepted.)

The closing date for receipt of entries is August 5th 2017 and finalists will be notified on or before August 26th 2017. The provisional adjudication will be on the basis of work submitted either digitally or on compact disc, from which 10 finalists will be chosen and these 10 finalists will compete in the Grand Final at the Tipperary Excel, Tipperary Town on October 21st, 2017.

The first prize is a cheque for €1500 and a Crystal Trophy and the best Irish entry will receive The Mick Tuohy Perpetual Cup.

Entry forms are now available by contacting tipppeace@gmail.com or through the Tipperary Song of Peace Facebook Page.