Minister Naughton to meet Littleton peat workers, hears Tipperary Co. Council

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action, and the Environment has changed his mind, and will now meet with workers from the Littleton peat briquette plant on Wednesday, heard a meeting of Tipperary Co. Council this morning (May 8th).

Minister Denis Naughten had previously refused to meet with any of the 69 personnel who will lose their jobs as the plant is phased out over the next 12 months. Some 56 summer jobs are also at risk.

Councillors heard at today’s meeting that Minister Naughten will meet with a representatives of the workers next Wednesday. A meeting was held last Friday in Littleton between workers and Councillors, following the shock announcement.

Tipperary Co. Council suspended standing orders to today in respect of the Bord na Mona issue, and Co. Manager Joe MacGrath is due to give a presentation on the matter in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, as part of an ongoing programme of engagement, the CEO of Bord na Móna, Mike Quinn, met with employees in Littleton on Thursday (5th June). At the meeting the CEO made clear his determination to secure the future of operations at Bord na Móna’s Co Tipperary facility.

The CEO opened the meeting with a presentation on the current challenges facing the briquette factories. The presentation was followed by a wide ranging discussion during which the CEO answered questions from employees. During the meeting, the CEO confirmed that he intends to progress an investment plan that will secure the long term future of the briquette factories at Littleton and Derrinlough.

Speaking at the meeting Mike Quinn said: “This plan represents a clear commitment by Bord na Móna to the employees of the briquette factories and our continued operations in our heartland communities. I am determined to progress this plan this year and look forward to working with all the stakeholders in the area to secure the future of these facilities”.

The CEO briefed employees on the key elements of his proposal which include the construction of new Combine Heat and Power (CHP) plants, fuelled using biomass, that will replace the existing infrastructure. It is also intended that the plants will be redesigned to allow them to produce a low carbon, environmentally friendly, biomass briquette. The initial cost estimate for the plan is expected to be in the region of €25million.

The plan forms part of the company’s strategy which is with the shareholder for approval. The investment proposal involving Littleton is subject to approval from the board of Bord na Móna. The CEO indicated that a planning application for the development could be submitted in the second half of this current financial year.”

