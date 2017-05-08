Elderly couple terrorised in burglary in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary

Gardaí are investigating a burglary in which an elderly couple were terrorised in their own home in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

The elderly couple were terrorised in their own home at about 11.40pm last night, when a gang of two men burst into their home, in the Old Town Road area of Roscrea.

The aggravated burglary took place at a house in the Old Dublin Road, Roscrea. The incident was reported to Gardaí last night, at 11.40pm (May 7th).

A husband and wife were assaulted by two men who broke into their house through a side window and a quantity of cash was stolen.

The man, who is in his 90s, was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise by ambulance suffering from head injuries. The woman, who is in her 80s, was not injured.

The scene of the incident is preserved for a forensic examination and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information should contact Roscrea Garda Station on 0505 24230.