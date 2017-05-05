Mt. Sion celebrates 20th anniversary

The residents enjoyed a packed programme of outings and events which culminated with a lunch at Ballykisteen Hotel which was hosted by the Friends of Mount Sion and the cutting of the Anniversary cake.

The residents and staff members joined the Friends of Mount Sion for this lovely occasion at which the first Nursing Manager in Mount Sion, Anne Costigan, was given the honour of cutting the cake.

Anne spoke about how lovely it was to be back amongst her dear friends and to see them all looking so well. "Mount Sion will always have a special place in my heart and it is wonderful to be here to mark this occasion" said Anne.

In welcoming everyone to the occasion the Chair of the Friends of Mount Sion, Martin Quinn, said that he was delighted to see Mount Sion reach this milestone and said that they looked forward to the future and to many more years of happiness for the residents in Mount Sion.

"I understand that Minister of State for Mental Health & Older People, Ms. Helen McEntee, T.D., will be visiting Mount Sion soon and I am delighted that she has accepted our invitation to visit and to meet with the residents". "This is very positive news for Mount Sion" added Martin.

On behalf of the residents families, Hannah Healy Armshaw, thanked the Friends of Mount Sion for hosting the Luncheon. Hannah said that it was great to see the first Nursing Manager, Anne Costigan, in attendance and also Mary Murphy who was also a former Nurse Manager in Mount Sion. She also welcomed Mary Swords from the Friends Group and Kathleen Taylor, Mary Kennedy and Nora Duffy from the staff of Mount Sion.

"I am so delighted that we are here to celebrate 20 years of Mount Sion. It is a place of great happiness for the residents and long may it continue to be so".

"We must ensure that Mount Sion is protected into the future so that the residents can enjoy their lives in their own home in the heart of the Tipperary Community" said Hannah.

Many of the residents spoke and thanked the Management and Staff in Mount Sion, saying how happy they were there and how well they were looked after.

They also thanked the Friends of Mouny Sion for hosting the luncheon and for their fantastic support over the years. The celebration was brought to a conclusion with the cutting of the cake by Anne Costigan, joined by the residents.