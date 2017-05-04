BREAKING: Littleton Bord na Mona plant to close - 69 jobs to go

There was widespread shock in Tipperary this evening with the announcement that the Bord na Móna peat briquette plant in Littleton, Co. Tipperary will close next April.

A meeting was called for 3.30pm this evening when workers would learn the fate of the company.

The Littleton plant currently employs about 100 workers full time, with about 25 people part-time during the Summer. However the plant has had a troubled past. In March this year, the company announced there was going to be a review of their operations. The announcement came about from a decision in 2015 to layoff the majority of workers temporarily for the summer months due to a downturn in peat sales.

Speaking about the announcement Deputy Michael Lowry said: “This is a really bad and sad day for the dedicated workforce at the Littleton Plant and their dependent families. It is yet another hammer blow for rural Tipperary.

This decision wipes out a traditional industry, with all its financial reward, its rich history and its tradition. This decision in respect of Littleton is greeted with anger and despair.

I have previously in the Dáil raised serious concerns and questions regarding the independence of the internal decision making process within Bord Na Móna.”