Tipperary man charged with murder of mother of four

A Tipperary man has been charged with the murder of a young mother of four in a Waterford city apartment last weekend.

Danny Whelan (28) of no fixed abode, but who is originally from Thurles, appeared before the district court in Waterford yesterday morning.

Samantha Walsh (31), from Lisduggan in Waterford city, was found in the bedroom of a flat in Ballybricken, Waterford, last Friday afternoon. Emergency services were called but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whelan has been remanded in custody to appear in court again next Monday, May 8.