Cashel 'Darkness into Light' walk - update on times & dates

The final dates for registration at Cashel Credit Union are May 4th and 5th during business hours. Please bring proof of registration if you have registered online.

Parking will be available on the old Cork road, please follow stewards directions to designated car parks.

At the venue (Cashel Rugby Club) we would like to advise runners to make their way to the front of the queue, and dog walkers to stay at the back of the crowd for take off with their dogs on a short leash.

We have pre-walk entertainment on the balcony with Johnny B and DJ James Moloney

A special message from Pieta House on this year's theme stand together and wake up water will be read at all venues at 4.05 am. The walk will commence at 4.15 am sharp and we are privilaged to have Irish cycling Champion Paul Ryan from Drombane launch our walk, Paul competed in tandem time trials at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio

Again we ask you to follow stewards instructions and those wishing to do so are welcome to light up the night with LEDs etc on their t-shirts. Entertainment will be provided along the route by Sean Laffey & friends

Following the walk we will have light refreshments, fruit & cereal bars at our water stand and tea and hot food will be available in the marquee, please post any photos from the event on our Facebook page where you can still register using our book now