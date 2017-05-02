Meaghan Perdue embarks on mission of mercy

Meaghan Perdue, a 3rd Year student at Mary Immaculate College, Limerick is currently fundraising towards her trip to Uganda as a volunteer with Nurture Africa. Nurture Africa is an Irish founded non-governmental organisation which operates in Uganda. Nurture Africa believes in working in partnership with the Ugandan community members and supporting them holistically. The money that Meaghan raises will be used to provide quality healthcare and education to a school in Uganda. Meaghan and ten of her student teacher colleagues will travel to Uganda on June 30th and teach in a school for three weeks. Meaghan is currently on School Placement at St John the Baptist BNS in Cashel and held a jersey day in school to raise funds. The boys were delighted to wear their favourite jersey and it was a great success. A special mention must go to Dean Morrissey from Senior Infants who donated all his pocket money to Meaghan to help the poor children! Cashel Lions Club also donated towards Meaghan’s fund and sincere thanks to all who donated to the fund.