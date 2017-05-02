Tipperary basks in glorious weather

After a mixed weekend, with heavy rainfall on Sunday followed by mild sunshine on the Bank Holiday Monday, Tipperary is today basking in glorious weather, with temperatures expected to reach into the 20's by early afternoon.

In common with the rest of the country, the County is set to enjoy a spell of warm, dry days this week.

Met Éireann said today looks set to be warm and dry with sunny spells and maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.

Tuesday night will be dry but patches of mist and fog are likely to develop as temperatures fall to low as two to five degrees.

The remainder of the week is forecast to follow a similar pattern with tomorrow expected to be dry and sunny with temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees and Thursday and Friday mainly dry with some cloudy spells.

The weekend is forecast to be dry with temperatures rising again with only light winds. Clear skies mean the nights will be cool with mist and fog patches.