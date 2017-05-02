Tipperary accident: pedestrian injured outside Nenagh in early morning incident

The Gardai in Nenagh are investigating a serious traffic accident that happened on the road between Newtown and Portroe in the early hours of the morning.

A man, who is thought to be in his mid-40s, was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle while walking along the road at around 12.40am. The man was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious leg injuries.

The road remains closed this morning while Garda forensics carry out a crash investigation.

Anybody with any information on the incident can contact their local Garda station.