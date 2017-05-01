Tipperary: Arrabawn Co-op issues statement on man injured in accident

Arrabawn Co-op in Nenagh has issued a statement on the accident that occurred in the plant last Friday in which a man was seriously injured.

The company said it can confirm that an accident took place at our main production facility in Nenagh at 7.40pm in which a member of staff was seriously injured.

The man was treated immediately by our on-site trained first aid representative. Paramedics attended the scene shortly afterwards and he was transferred to Cork University Hospital last evening.

"Our thoughts first and foremost are with our injured staff member and his family. We remain in constant contact with his family with regard to his condition and offer our support to them in any way we can provide it," the co-op stated.

Arrabawn said that they were reviewing circumstances surrounding the accident and will co-operate with representatives of the Health and Safety Authority in their formal investigation into the incident.