Lough Derg boat users urged to be careful over holiday weekend

With the wind turning blustery and rain expected, Lough Derg RNLI has issued a safety warning to boat users who intend taking to Lough Derg over the bank holiday weekend.

"This may be your first trip this year, so do check your boat and engine before launching," the group advised.

They are also urging boat owners to have some alternative form of propulsion and at least a good anchor in case of emergency.

"And remember that mobile phone coverage is not reliable everywhere on the lake," a spokesperson told the Tipperary Star. They also advised that people wear their life jackets at all times and to obey navigation marks in the lake.

Boat users are asked to inform someone of their planned journey and estimated time of arrival.

Lough Derg RNLI was called out to rescue 10 people from a cruiser that went aground in Lough Derg over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

If you do need help, call dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coast guard and Lough Derg RNLI (087-2514517) will be tasked with the rescue.