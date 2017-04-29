Toomevara's Sheila Ryan crowned 2017 Tipperary Rose

Tomevara's own Sheila Ryan was crowned the 2017 Tipperary Rose in front of a packed audience in the Anner Hotel Thurles on Friday night.

The 23 year old nurse pipped 23 other roses to the post to take the top prize and golden ticket to the Rose of Tralee festival this summer.

Sheila succeeds last year's Tipperary Rose Fiona O'Sullivan and has secured her place at the Dome in Tralee this August where she will compete against 64 fellow 'rose sisters' from Ireland and abroad.

Hundreds of well wishers have since taken to social media to congratulate Sheila on her win.