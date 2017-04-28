Breaking: man airlifted to hospital after Nenagh creamery accident

A man was airlifted to hospital this Friday at around 9pm following what is believed to have been an accident at the local creamery.

It is believed that the man, who works with Arrabawn Co-op, received serious burns in the incident.

The man has not been named yet but it is believed that he is from the St Joseph's Park area of Nenagh.

Following an emergency call, Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 based at Shannon responded and landed at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh, from where the man was transferred from an ambulance to the waiting helicopter.

It is thought the man was brought to the burns unit at Cork University Hospital for treatment.

The Gardai and local civil defence as well as the Coast Guard cordoned off the GAA pitch while the medical evacuation was taking place.