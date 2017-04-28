Tipperary road fatality: motorcyclist dies in collision at Annagh Cross

The Gardai in Nenagh are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision at Annagh Cross outside Borrisokane in which a 53-year-old motorcyclist died.

The man was treated at the scene on the R438 by the emergency services but was later pronounced dead.

The tragedy happened when the man and a SUV collided at around 12.30pm.

Gardai closed the road between Walsh Park and Tailor's Cross while a forensic examination is being carried out. Diversions were put in place.

Anyone with any information on the collision is asked to contact Nenagh Gardai on 067-50450 or the Garda Confidential LIne at 1800-666111.

It is the second road fatality in Tipperary this year. Therese McGowan, mother of singer / songwriter Shane, died in a road accident at Silvermines on New Year's Day.