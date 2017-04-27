Garda Brian Hanrahan case further adjourned for psychological report

A Garda found guilty of assaulting two women outside Nenagh has had his case further adjourned for a psychological report.

Garda Brian Hanrahan, 34, of Ballintotty, Nenagh, was found guilty by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Nenagh Court in February of assaulting Emer Kelly and Aisling King at Lisboney, Nenagh, on March 6, 2016, causing harm. The court had heard that a row had developed over a €15 fee that Mr Hanrahan had agreed to pay for a lift home from Nenagh following a night out socialising.

Judge MacGrath had adjourned the case for sentencing to April 27 to allow for a probation report and a psychological report as she felt such a report would be of benefit in determining her sentence.

However, when the case was called this Thursday, Mr Hanrahan's solicitor said they were looking for direction from the court on whether or not they could get a psychological report from the same doctor who had attended Mr Hanrahan following an incident in the US in 2015 when he had been shot at an ATM by an armed robber. That doctor had been asked to determine whether or not Mr Hanrahan was fit to resume his duties as a Garda.

Judge MacGrath told the solicitor she was "simply looking for a report from a qualified person".

The case was adjourned to June 6 to allow for the psychological report to be completed.