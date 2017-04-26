New Tipperary promo campaign to deliver "thousands of jobs" to the county

A new marketing campaign aimed at attracting jobs and inward investment to Tipperary has the potential to deliver thousands of jobs to the county over the next five years.

The “Tipperary the Place, the Time” promotional campaign is designed to attract FDI and indigenous investment to the county as well as heighten the profile of Tipperary as a strategic location in which to set up or expand a business.

The Tipperary County Council devised campaign was officially launched by Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Ms Mary Mitchell O’Connor, TD, at Kilshane House, Tipperary with the unveiling of a suite of marketing assets - website, brochure and video –that will kick-start the campaign.

The newly devised assets will be used to support the relevant job creation agencies, particularly the IDA and Enterprise Ireland, in their quest to stimulate inward investment. The launch was attended by over 200 guests from the multi-national and indigenous sectors, Enterprise Ireland, the IDA, as well as high profile figures drawn from the world of sport and entertainment.

Today, we are excited to be launching our new initiative to develop Tipperary business. Tipperary – The Place, The Time #TipperaryTime pic.twitter.com/tacjLHlPcZ — Tipperary (@TipperaryTime) April 26, 2017

The preparatory stage for the campaign, which will focus on the inward investment opportunity for the county as well as five – Carrick-on-Suir, Cashel, Clonmel, Nenagh and Thurles – individual boroughs within the county, has seen it benchmarked against others in the South East and Mid-West and, critically also, has seen the Tipperary value proposition defined for the first time.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Ms Mary Mitchell O’Connor, TD, said: “Earlier this year I, together with Taoiseach Enda Kenny, TD, launched the Action Plan for jobs 2017 with a target of Ireland achieving full employment by 2020. That plan contains a range of innovative initiatives and one of my ambitions is to see the growth spread out into the regions, into counties like Tipperary. That will not happen just through government policy and action but requires counties and regions, individually and collectively, to take the initiative themselves, just like Tipperary is doing today. I commend Tipperary County Council on this; they have hit the ground running with ‘TIPPERARY – THE PLACE, THE TIME’ and if this is a sign of things to come, I have every confidence but that working together we will see Tipperary achieve significant investment and job creation.”

In the wonderful surroundings of Kilshane House @mitchelloconnor officially launching Tipperary The Place The Time @TipperaryTime pic.twitter.com/LANQJdU3ID — Fiona (@Fionareillyegan) April 26, 2017

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Siobhán Ambrose said: ""We have the product; Tipperary is the right place to invest, start or develop a business and now is the time to do it as all the pieces are in place. This campaign has the potential to deliver thousands of jobs for Tipperary over the next 5 years."