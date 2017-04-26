Open invitation to historic free concert in the Cathedral of the Assumption

The countdown has begun in earnest for “Seinn Cashel and Emly 2017”.

Tomorrow evening Thursday, April 27th, the Seinn 2017 concert will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, commencing at 7.30p.m.

Seinn 2017 will bring together nearly 600 students from 10 schools to perform for the general public- absolutely everybody is more than welcome to come along to this free event.

This will possibly be the first concert ever to be staged in this historic Cathedral of the Assumption and it will also be the first time that such a concert is being staged in the Archdiocese, although similar concerts have been held in Dublin, Limerick, Nenagh and Ennis.

Music on the night will include a wide mixture of contemporary and traditional liturgical music – there should be something to suit everyone’s taste. The concert is free of charge, and open to everyone – young and old.

The schools involved cover the breadth of the diocese – Cashel Community School; Presentation Secondary School, Thurles; C.B.S. Secondary School, Thurles; Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles; Our Lady’s Secondary School, Templemore; St. Ailbe’s Secondary School, Tipperary; St. Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary; St. Mary’s Secondary School, Newport; St. John the Baptist Community School, Hospital and Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry.

These schools have been committed to learning the music over the past number of months, and we look forward to welcoming the combined choir to Thurles for the concert.

Ian Callanan, the musical director for Seinn Cashel and Emly, has been instrumental in bringing the project to its fruition. A renowned composer and arranger of music, Ian is one of the founder members of Music Ministry. Indeed, some of Ian’s compositions are being utilised in the concert.

Accompanying Ian are a band of professional musicians, playing keyboard, drums, bass and electric guitar. This will be added to by musicians from the schools involved to ensure that the Cathedral will be alive to the sound of music, both vocal and instrumental.

If you are a lover of music, the Cathedral of the Assumption is the place to be on April 27th. There will be a welcome for all - young and old, from near and far. An appreciation of music is all that is required. There is no admission charge on the night.