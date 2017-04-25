Get your boots on for the 2017 Ballyhoura Walking Festival

The Ballyhoura Walking Festival isn’t just Irelands oldest walking festival – It’s one of the most popular too.

This May bank holiday weekend walkers from all over Ireland are expected to descend on Ballyhoura Country, covering an average distance of 20kms each.

Now in its 24 th year, the festival see’s guides from the Ballyhoura Bears Walking club, Ballyhoura Beo and Communities, leading a packed programme for all abilities – from the hardy hiker to gentle ramblers enjoying the company of local experts in the fields of heritage, archaeology, history, flora and fauna.

Ballyhoura Country features 1,500km of National Loop Walks and Way Marked Ways, including the historic Ballyhoura Way.

The Ballyhoura International walking festival has a variety of walks such as, The Donkey Sanctuary walk, Doneraile Park and Garden walk, The Film screening (Journey to the center of the Earth) in the Church of Ireland Kilfinane, Moon Lit walk, Nature Trail walk.

The Ballyhoura International Walking Festival is attracting walkers from all over Ireland and International visitors from as far afield as South Africa, Germany, the Czech Republic, France and the UK.

This year will also feature over 15 walks suitable for all abilities, ages and families and will cover areas of special interest throughout the whole Ballyhoura region – these are real gems of shorter walks

Pre Booking is Essential reception@ballyhoura.org or 063-91300. Payment will be collected before each walk

For further information: Ballyhoura Fáilte, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick. Tel: 063 91300. Web: www.visitballyhoura.com