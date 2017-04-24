St Cronan's Pilgrim Friendship Walk in Co. Tipperary

St. Cronan of Roscrea, whose feast day is on 28th April, was remembered last Sunday as many people gathered to take part in the eighth annual friendship/pilgrim walk.

This year’s walk began at Fancroft Mill with kind permission of Irene and Marcus Sweeney.

The walk began with an introduction and welcome by Adrian Hewson, and as pilgrims exchanged the sign of peace they proceeded on their way through the beautiful Golden Grove countryside led by Canon Jane Galbraith, Fr. Tom Corbett and Sr. Hilary from Parkmore Convent, Roscrea.

At the entrance to ‘Orange Hill’ walkers had a moment to relax and admire the beauty and tranquillity of God’s creation as Canon Jane read the poem ‘Leisure’ by W.H. Davies, followed by the Psalm 121 ‘I lift up my eyes to the hills’ read by Wesley Beck, and prayers led by Mick Maunsell, Peg Bolder, June Wallace, Francis de Lewis, Martin Guinan and Valerie St. Leger.

The walk proceeded through ‘Orange Hill’ wood where the spectacular array of Bluebells was in full bloom and the chirping birds were busily building their nest and getting ready to raise their chicks.

On leaving the woods behind the walk continued along the tranquil countryside to Fancroft Mill where the sound of music and song filled the air as the newly formed ‘Rosie Grey’s’ singing group under the Direction of Edel Carey entertained the walkers.

The traditional Blessing of the commemorative Bookmarks and Presentation of Images from the Book of Dimma between the local Churches took place at Fancroft Mill.

In keeping with the spirit of St. Cronan the walkers enjoyed some light refreshments served by Irene and Marcus Sweeney, proprietors of the Mill, who exemplified the hospitality St. Cronan showed to pilgrims in the 7th century when they visited his monastery in Roscrea. Before leaving this delightful place, everyone present got time to savour the calm and peace of their beautiful garden beyond the pebbled courtyard.

This year’s organising committee of Margaret Ryan, Peg Caverley, Adrian Hewson, Doug de Laureal and Joan Murray would like to express their sincere thanks to Mary and Andrew Walsh for providing a courtesy Bus driven by Joe Ryan to bring pilgrims from Roscrea Town to Fancroft Mill, PJ Wright who took time from his busy day to record our event in photos, and Brian King and Roscrea Credit Union for their donation towards the cost of the commemorative Bookmarks.

Thanks also to the newly formed ‘Rosie Greys’ singing group who delighted everyone with their talents, Francis de Lewis and Eddie Murray who steward the walk and a special word of thanks and to Marcus and Irene Sweeney who opened their home to us today which helped to make this years’ walk so successful and enjoyable for everyone.

Thanks to all the people who participated in the walk for their company and friendship and also for their kind donation of €200 to ‘Age Friendly Roscrea’, thanks to all who helped in any way to make this eight St. Cronan’s friendship pilgrim walk another success. Happy St. Cronan’s Day to all!