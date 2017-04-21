Shock and outrage over carry-on at Mid Tipp teen disco

Parents and members of the public have expressed outrage and disbelief over an ‘out of control’ charity ball in Mid Tipperary on Wednesday night.

Parents said they were “appalled” at the wild behaviour of those in attendance which resulted in ambulance services attending the scene after several party goers reportedly consumed excessive amounts of alcohol.

While no alcohol was served at the venue, witnesses say many had consumed alcohol prior to the event with many teens “barely able to stand” by 8pm when the ball was to officially begin.

One parent told the Tipperary Star that shortly after dropping her daughter and friends to the event, she was passed by an ambulance on route to the disco to treat a number of teens who had consumed large amounts of alcohol.

“It was an absolute nightmare. I collected my daughter early, as did a lot of other parents,” she said.

“Parents need to be aware and watch their kids. The children who weren’t causing trouble had their night ruined and paramedic’s time was wasted.”

Nearly 300 people- aged between 15 and 17- attended the student organised ball to raise money for Pieta House.

Witnesses also reported that teenagers were engaging in sexual acts openly outside the venue and the Tipperary Star also understands that a number of fights broke out amongst the crowds during the night.

Many parents have since publicly lambasted the student organised event with one saying that many teens were ‘so drunk they were only capable of starting fights and passing out.’

The parent added that while her daughter had attended similar events in the past, they were all “very well run” however she was “shocked” to see so many young teens “staggering, falling and getting sick” outside the venue.

Meanwhile organisers of the ball have dismissed claims of inappropriate behaviour by those in attendance saying no alcohol was served at the venue and security personnel were in place. However they did admit that some of those attending had consumed alcohol prior to the event.