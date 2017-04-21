Tipperary deaths - Friday 21 April, 2017

The late Thomas Devaney

The death has occurred of Thomas Devaney late of 11 Glen Ard, Mountbolus Offaly and late of Templemore. Predeceased by his father Kevin, mother Nora, daughter Jemeel, brothers Kevin and Christy. Sadly missed by his loving partner Fionnuala, sons Dean and Nigel, daughters Lisa, Karen and Danielle, grandsons, granddaughters, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. Reposing at Boyd's funeral home Birr on Saturday from 2pm till 4.45 pm arriving at the church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac for 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 11.30 am followed by burial to Lowertown Cemetery, Mountbolus.

The late Michael (Mickey) O’Donnell

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) O’Donnell, Piercetown, Gooldscross, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Liz, Marian and Jeannette, grandchildren Donna, Darren, Eoin, Chloe, Shane, Shannon, Jade and Ava, sisters Lal and May, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by Cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. No flowers please, donations to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Joan Purcell

The death has occurred of Joan Purcell late of Southview, Irishtown, Clonmel. Predeceased by her brother Fr. Joe Purcell. Very deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephew, relatives and her many friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass at 10am on Monday. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Tom Mackey

The death has occurred of Tom Mackey, late of Garrane, Killenaule, Thurlers, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Breda and son Tommy. Very deeply regretted by his family Paul, Lisa and Stephen, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule on Saturday evening from 4.30pm to 6.15pm, arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule at 6.45pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

The late Margaret Pauline O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Margaret Pauline O'Donnell (nee Cooney) late of 22 Irishtown, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and Pollnarooma, Salthill, Galway. Beloved wife of Thomas and dearest mother of Cairbre and Una ; deeply regretted by her husband and children, sister Dolores (Stokes), brother-in-law Willo, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at the O' Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Friday 21st April from 4pm with Removal at 6pm to St. Ignatius Church, Sea Road. Funeral after 11am. Requiem Mass on Saturday 22nd April to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. family flowers only by request.

The late Thomas (Tommy) Ryan

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Ryan late of Curraheen, Toomevara, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Ann and sister Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving son John, daughters Mary (Grace), Kathleen (McCarthy) and Anna (Ryan), grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh tomorrow, Friday, from 5.30pm to 8pm with removal on Saturday to Gortagarry Church for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Andrew (Andy) Ryan

The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) Ryan late of Waterloo Road, Dublin and formerly of The Waterloo, Baggot St. and Kilcommon, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Husband of Annie for 60 Years. Sadly missed by Annie, his daughters Bernadette and Eileen, sons John, Tom and Andrew, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing tomorrow Friday, 21st April, in St. Mary's Parish Centre, Haddington Road (on the Church grounds) from 4pm to 7pm, with Removal to St. Mary's Church immediately afterwards. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Mary Aikenhead Day Care Centre, Donnybrook. House private.