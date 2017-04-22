Celebrating 40 years of second chance education

Three Community Training Centres (CTCs) funded by Tipperary Education and Training Board (TETB) were honoured as part of a nationwide acknowledgement of the work they carried out on behalf of students attending centres across the Education and Training Board network.

The Tipperary centres are in Clonmel, Nenagh and Thurles.

Community Training Centres provide second chance education to early school leavers and TETB as their primary funder is proud of the achievements of learners and staff over the lifetime of the CTCs.

On the 6th of March Learners, Tutors, Centre Managers, Board Representatives and Staff from Tipperary Education and Training Board participated in a celebratory event held in Dublin Castle to mark 40 years of learner achievements over the years.

The event was officially opened by Guss O’Connell, Chairperson IACTO who then invited Guest Speakers on stage to deliver their short presentations.

These guests included; Dr Dermot Stokes, Adjunct Professor, Dublin City University, Dr Mary Gordon, NEPS, Mary Lyons, Director SOLAS and Richard Bruton T.D. Minister for Education & Skills.

Minister Bruton presented the Chairperson and General Manager of each CTC with a commemorate plaque and praised the vital contribution that Community Training Centres made saying ‘returning to education and supporting lifelong learning are a key priority for this Government and over the lifetime of the National Skills Strategy to 2025 we aim to more than double current participation rates.’

‘For an early school leaver, the decision to return to education in a Community Training Centre offers a life-changing opportunity to re-engage in learning, to develop personal and in-demand skills, and to progress to further and higher education and to rewarding career opportunities,’

Community Training Centres are an independent community based organisation, catering for the training and employment needs of early school leavers, primarily aged between 16 and 21.

Examples of programmes offered include employability skills, personal and social employment skills, hair and beauty and business skills programmes.

Courses are generally one year in duration and are full-time which lead to major QQI Awards at levels three and four.