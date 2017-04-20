Dr. Hauschka Skin Care Masterclass in Thurles Pharmacy

Dr. Hauschka Skin Care has teamed up with Thurles Pharmacy, Thurles Shopping Centre, to host a skin care talk event for customers, which will take place on Thursday, 27th April 2017 from 5pm-7.00pm.

Tickets for the event are €5, with proceeds going to Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre.

All attendees who purchase a ticket will be treated to a Dr. Hauschka goody bag worth €40

The event will be presented by Dr. Hauschka skin care expert Karen Meagher and Dr. Hauschka Ireland General Manager Orla Doyle who will introduce the range and talk through the brand’s natural benefits which work in harmony with your skin.

To book your place at the event, simply call 0504 28682 or go into Thurles Pharmacy, Unit 5, Thurles Shopping Centre.

For more information on the Dr. Hauschka range log onto www.drh.ie or pop into Thurles Pharmacy and speak with a member of the team.

To celebrate the event, Tipperary Star has joined with Dr. Hauschka to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a Dr. Hauschka skin care treat. First prize is the beautiful Dr. Hauschka Secrets of Roses Set and second prize the Dr. Hauschka Face Care Kit. To enter this competition pick up a copy of next week's Tipperary Star (issue dated 27th April).