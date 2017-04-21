Nenagh MDC has €7.5m to spend in 2017

Nenagh Municipal District Council has a budget of over €7.5m to spend for the coming year, with the bulk of it going on road maintenance.

The council will spend €1,796,522 on discretionary maintenance and general maintenance, covering patching, drainage and miscellaneous works on regional and local roads.

Another €653,908 will go on restoration maintenance, drainage at Dublin Road, Nenagh, and Cullenagh, Ballina, and works under Clar funding.

It will also spend just under €500,000 on footpath restoration and €412,736 on maintaining amenity areas.

Among its biggest spends will be street cleaning with a total of €320,995 set aside for various locations across the municipal district. This compares to €410,888 it will have for housing maintenance.

Meanwhile, Cllr Hughie McGrath has urged that when Nenagh's footpaths and roads are being restored following the current pipe laying work that priority be given to a number of key junctions.

“It is possible that by the end of July all the work will be done. August is quiet month and could we prioritise a number of junctions before the schools go back in September, otherwise there could be long delays. Can we pull the restoration work back by a month?” he has asked.

The Independent councillor said that the town's footpaths were in a “bad condition” and he feared that the council's own sweepers were too heavy for the brickwork.

He was supported by Cllr John Carroll, FF, who said that there needed to be a co-ordinating of delivery vans as “massive machines are mounting the footpaths. We have to get people to stop that.”

And Cllr Ger Darcy called for people to respect footpaths.

“I'm concerned at how quick the roads have disintegrated,” Cllr Seamus Morris said. He said that “shoulders, noses and knees” were being broken and people were being badly hurt due to the state of the town's footpaths.

The SF councillor told Nenagh MDC he didn't think the council could wait for all the pipe laying work to be done before reinstating footpaths.

“The town is depreciating fast and I am concerned we won't have enough money to put the town back together after the work,” he said.

District engineer Peter Fee said that a CCTV survey had been carried out before work began and they had started to resurvey the effected areas.

“Work is being agreed with the contractors,” he said.

However, he said that restoration work would be carried out to the contractor's schedule, though the council would push them to attend to the important junctions as soon as possible.

In relation to footpaths in general, he said: “If footpaths were left to pedestrians they function very well.”