Vote for now for The Tipperary Kitchen

The Tipperary Kitchen has been shortlisted to bring our handcrafted Holycross Marvellous Meringues to The Taste of Dublin this June.

The hospitality Industry in Dublin represents a significant business opportunity and we have the chance to win a stand at this major foodie event.

The Taste of Dublin event attracts top chefs and food bloggers from all over Ireland which attracts significant attendance each year.

The competition, an initiative has been sponsored by Bank of Ireland, would give The Tipperary Kitchen an enormous boost into the hospitality market.

The timing of this event is fortuitous as the combination of our Holycross Marvellous Meringues, softly whipped cream and sunshine is the epitome of Summer.

However, the key to winning this competition is your votes.

Check out our website www.thetipperarykitchen.ie or find us on Facebook. Follow the link and remember, Vote ‘The Tipperary Kitchen’ and support local.