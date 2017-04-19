Italian visit to Cashel in Co. Tipperary highlights tourism links

Representatives of one of Italy’s biggest tour operators, Francorosso, together with 17 of its top-producing travel agents, are visiting Cashel this week.

They're here as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland. The group is on a fact-finding visit, to experience at first-hand what Ireland has to offer Italian holidaymakers.The aim of their visit is to educate and enthuse them about Cashel and Ireland’s Ancient East – so they are better equipped to sell the destination to their clients when they return home. The group’s packed itinerary included a guided tour of the Rock of Cashel.

They also enjoyed lunch in the Rock House Restaurant in Cashel. Niamh Kinsella, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Italy, said: “Fact-finding visits like this are an important element of our overall promotional programme, as the travel agents get to experience at first-hand the wealth of things to see and do here for Italian holidaymakers.

Our aim is to enthuse them about the destination and ensure that when they return home, they are better equipped to advise their clients about Cashel and Ireland when planning holidays.”