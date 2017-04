Larkspur Park tennis club notes

Membership is now overdue since April 1st your fob won't work so here are online banking details:

IBAN:IE49BOFI

90597726816913 BIC:BOFIIE2D

Please make sure you reference your name. A committee member will be taking subs from 7pm - 9pm nightly for one more week (as of last Monday April 17th) Please make an effort to pay this week. Meanwhile, Kilfeacle Tennis Club's Mixed Weekend is approaching and is now open for entries. Bookings must be made online at https://goo.gl/tJqhm8. We're looking forward to a great event and hope to see entries from our friends across County Tipperary. Competition Details: Tournament Dates April 21st to 23rd. Entry fee €10 per person. Call Kilfeacle TC at 087 6474108