Kilcommon Celebration of National Pilgrim Paths Day

Pilgrims from throughout Ireland assempled at Kilcommon Community Hall to pariticate in the fourth National Pilgrim Paths Day event at Kilcommon National Pilgrim Loop walk.

Up to one hundred people joined Fr. Dan Woods, P.P. Kilcommon Parish and Fr. Anthony Keane, OSB, Glenstal abbey for the now traditional Holy Saturday cermony of reflection, at the historic Mass Rock at Laghisle.

The event is coordinated nationally by Tipperary man Mr. John Gerard O’ Dwyer, author of the forthcoming book 'The Pilgrim Paths of Ireland' and chaired by well known broadcaster Mr. Jim Finn of Ballycahill. The walk was led by local guide Mr. Donal Mackey and the three parish lanterns were carried by students representing Rearcross, Hollyford and Kilcommon. Mrs. Bridget Ryan the parish administrator with the help of volunteers from Rearcross and Hollyford organised the set up of the Pascal bonfire and the Parish Lanterns.

Six young people were chosen to carry the Parish Lanterns from the Pascal Fire at the Mass Rock to their local churches: Sean and Cahal Fahey representing Hollyford, Cormac Sheehy and Cahal Malone representing Rearcross and Ciara and William Egan representing Kilcommon. Local young award winning musicians from Kilcommon National School and St. Angela’s Academy of Music, Thurles, accompanied Fr. Dan and Fr. Anthony with the assistance of Mrs. Bríd Devitt and Mrs. Freddie Devitt-Ryan.

The cermonies concluded with a gathering of pilgrims at Kilcommon Community Hall for some welcome refresehments served on behalf of the community by the Hub administrator Mr.

Micheal Griffin and family from the Rea. A wonderful day was had by all and the Pilgrim Paths Committee are already woking on a new Pilgrim Paths Passport for next year’s walkers to encourage new knowledge and appreciation of Ireland’s pilgrim paths.