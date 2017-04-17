Roscrea Beavers visit Dublin Zoo

On Saturday morning 8th April 2017 the quietness of Roscrea Train Station at 8.30am was shattered by the sound of 46 very excited beavers.

Tuesday and Thursday Beavers under section heads Patrick Marks and Lorraine O’Meara undertook the ambitious and exciting trip of travelling to Dublin Zoo on the train. It was to be the first train journey for many of the beavers (aged 6-8 years) and so many were up at the crack of Dawn.

The Irish weather obliged with beautiful sunshine on the day also. The journey up via change in BallyBrophy was great fun with the beavers happily chatting and the 9 leaders who travelled stocking up on coffee! Upon arrival in Heuston station where the large group made its way through to many admiring comments from the locals- “Fair play to ye taking those small kids up here!”

The beavers (in their buddy system) then made their way across the Liffey and through the Phoenix Park to the Zoo entrance. Then followed the wonder and awe at the amazing zoo animals , keeper talks and the cool play facilities at the zoo. We split into 3 groups to make the group more manageable and met up for lunch time.

After all the animals had been seen, every slide had been climbed, ice-cream had been eaten and the traditional souvenirs had been bought- It was time to gather and walk back down to the train at Heuston Station.

This was a lot of walking for small legs and so huge credit to all the new beavers in particular who walked all day without any complaint. The 20k hike when they are in cubs will be no problem to them!

Back at Heuston station , Supermacs had our order ready and seats reserved for the hungry beavers. Then it was back onto the 6pm train to our reserved carriage and our trip home with many stories told along the way. No technology, nintendos or mobile phones to be seen which is the scouting way. Back to Roscrea and all went back to the Scout Den on Abbey street where there were sandwiches and drinks ready.

The beavers then had a slumber night in the hall with the boys sleeping in tents in the hall and the girls upstairs. All slept soundly which was no surprise.

An early start for breakfast, packing up the sleeping bags, knocking the tents and a 9am run in the Glebe park- Then it was collection time at 10am. All went home with smile and memories of a lifetime. Baden Powells scouting motto has also been “Be Prepared!”.

The success of this day was down to the planning and organisation behind the scenes which meant that 46 beavers went to Dublin and 46 beavers returned. Sincere thanks to all the leaders involved in preparing for this day- booking tickets , organising food, making name tags with emergency numbers, putting up tents and giving up their time to go on such an action packed and fun filled day. Roll on annual camp at the end of June when the beavers go on a 2 night camp to FOTA camp site in Cork.