Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue fundraiser in unique Tipperary venue

A much needed fundraiser for Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue in Tipperary will take place Saturday 29th April in the unique and quaint Buddy's Big Shed, Glengoole, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue was founded in 2007 when we saw a need for somewhere safe for horses injured abandoned or in life threatening circumstances. We retrain and rehome horses. We hope you will support us and help keep the rescue going.

Music by Chris Kavanagh and The Patriots. Chris is the best and his Luke Kelly tribute is just breathtaking. He is also a great songwriter and Chris has agreed to this concert in aid of the rescue. Tickets are available from Anne on 0860834208 and Sinead at Buddys shed 0877500710.

Wonderful raffle also and thanks to the following sponsors of Raffle prizes - Aherlow house hotel, Clonmel Park Hotel, The National Stud, Botanica Ireland.

A big thank you to Sinead Brennan also for allowing us to hold our concert at her very unique and wonderful venue.

We hope to see you all there.